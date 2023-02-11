Havana gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Bushnell-Prairie City 61-29 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

The last time Havana and Bushnell-Prairie City played in a 62-31 game on January 27, 2022. For more, click here.

Recently on February 6, Havana squared off with Tremont in a basketball game. For results, click here.

