Havana soars over Tremont 57-33

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Havana broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 57-33 explosion on Tremont during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 27, Havana faced off against Bushnell-Prairie City and Tremont took on Minonk Fieldcrest on January 27 at Tremont High School. For a full recap, click here.
Havana's shooting jumped to a 27-21 lead over Tremont at the half.
