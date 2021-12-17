Havana rains all over Winchester West Central Coop 60-23

Havana rolled past Winchester West Central Coop for a comfortable 60-23 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 17.
Recently on December 11 , Havana squared up on Quincy Notre Dame in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.