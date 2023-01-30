Havana overwhelms Astoria South Fulton 62-24

Havana lit up the scoreboard on January 30 to propel past Astoria South Fulton for a 62-24 victory in Illinois girls basketball on January 30

In recent action on January 23, Havana faced off against Brimfield. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.