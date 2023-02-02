Havana showed it had the juice to douse Carthage Illini West in a points barrage during a 48-27 win during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

The last time Carthage Illini West and Havana played in a 65-55 game on February 9, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on January 28, Havana squared off with Lewistown in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.