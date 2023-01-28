Havana engineers impressive victory over Lewistown 54-29

Havana recorded a big victory over Lewistown 54-29 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 28.
In recent action on January 23, Havana faced off against Brimfield and Lewistown took on Glasford Illini Bluffs on January 16 at Lewistown High School. For a full recap, click here.
