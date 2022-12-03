Havana drums Winchester West Central Coop with resounding beat 50-30

Havana dismissed Winchester West Central Coop by a 50-30 count on December 3 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Havana and Winchester West Central Coop faced off on December 17, 2021 at Winchester West Central Coop. Click here for a recap
