Okawville had its hands full but finally brushed off Havana 58-45 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Havana showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-14 advantage over Okawville as the first quarter ended.

The Rockets' offense darted in front for a 28-18 lead over the Ducks at the intermission.

Okawville jumped to a 44-31 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

