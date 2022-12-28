Hardin Calhoun exhales after close call with Waverly South County 44-42

Hardin Calhoun showed its poise to outlast a game Waverly South County squad for a 44-42 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 21, Hardin Calhoun faced off against New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op and Waverly South County took on Mt Olive on December 19 at Mt Olive High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.