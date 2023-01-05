 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Granville Putnam County snatches victory over Roanoke-Benson 38-32

  • 0

Granville Putnam County could finally catch its breath after a close call against Roanoke-Benson in a 38-32 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Roanoke-Benson and Granville Putnam County faced off on January 17, 2022 at Roanoke-Benson High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on December 29, Roanoke-Benson faced off against Spring Valley Hall and Granville Putnam County took on Minonk Fieldcrest on December 29 at Minonk Fieldcrest High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News