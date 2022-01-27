Glasford Illini Bluffs tackles Mason City Illini Central 36-16

Glasford Illini Bluffs offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Mason City Illini Central with an all-around effort during this 36-16 victory in Illinois girls basketball action on January 27.
In recent action on January 15, Mason City Illini Central faced off against Clinton and Glasford Illini Bluffs took on Mt Pulaski on January 20 at Mt Pulaski Mount Pulaski High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.