Glasford Illini Bluffs sews up Eureka 50-49

Glasford Illini Bluffs found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Eureka 50-49 on February 7 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 29, Glasford Illini Bluffs faced off against Peoria Christian and Eureka took on Flanagan-Cornell on January 27 at Flanagan-Cornell High School. For a full recap, click here.
