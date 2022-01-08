Glasford Illini Bluffs rains down on Athens 44-30

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Glasford Illini Bluffs handed Athens a tough 44-30 loss in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 3, Athens faced off against Springfield Lutheran and Glasford Illini Bluffs took on Macomb on December 29 at Macomb High School. For a full recap, click here.

The Warriors started on steady ground by forging a 6-5 lead over the Tigers at the end of the first quarter.

Glasford Illini Bluffs opened a tight 15-12 gap over Athens at the intermission.

The third quarter gave Glasford Illini Bluffs a 32-19 lead over Athens.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream

