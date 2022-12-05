 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Glasford Illini Bluffs overpowers Mason City Illini Central in thorough fashion 54-19

  • 0

Glasford Illini Bluffs left no doubt on Monday, controlling Mason City Illini Central from start to finish for a 54-19 victory in Illinois girls basketball on December 5.

Last season, Glasford Illini Bluffs and Mason City Illini Central squared off with January 27, 2022 at Mason City Illini Central High School last season. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News