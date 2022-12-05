Glasford Illini Bluffs overpowers Mason City Illini Central in thorough fashion 54-19

Glasford Illini Bluffs left no doubt on Monday, controlling Mason City Illini Central from start to finish for a 54-19 victory in Illinois girls basketball on December 5.
Last season, Glasford Illini Bluffs and Mason City Illini Central squared off with January 27, 2022 at Mason City Illini Central High School last season. Click here for a recap
