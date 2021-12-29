Glasford Illini Bluffs outlasts Macomb 53-40

Riding a wave of production, Glasford Illini Bluffs dunked Macomb 53-40 on December 29 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Glasford Illini Bluffs broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 26-21 lead over Macomb.
