Glasford Illini Bluffs nips Athens in taut scare 35-33

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Glasford Illini Bluffs did just enough to beat Athens 35-33 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 26.
Last season, Glasford Illini Bluffs and Athens faced off on January 8, 2022 at Athens High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 19, Athens faced off against Pana and Glasford Illini Bluffs took on Princeville on December 19 at Princeville High School. For a full recap, click here.
