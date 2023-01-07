 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Glasford Illini Bluffs exhales after close call with Athens 36-27

  • 0

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Glasford Illini Bluffs defeated Athens 36-27 on January 7 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The last time Glasford Illini Bluffs and Athens played in a 44-30 game on January 8, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 29, Glasford Illini Bluffs faced off against Biggsville West Central and Athens took on Springfield Lutheran on January 2 at Springfield Lutheran High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News