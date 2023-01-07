Glasford Illini Bluffs exhales after close call with Athens 36-27

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Glasford Illini Bluffs defeated Athens 36-27 on January 7 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The last time Glasford Illini Bluffs and Athens played in a 44-30 game on January 8, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 29, Glasford Illini Bluffs faced off against Biggsville West Central and Athens took on Springfield Lutheran on January 2 at Springfield Lutheran High School. For results, click here.
