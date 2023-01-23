Glasford Illini Bluffs denies Peoria Heights' challenge 46-34

Glasford Illini Bluffs dumped Peoria Heights 46-34 in Illinois girls basketball on January 23.
Last season, Glasford Illini Bluffs and Peoria Heights faced off on January 24, 2022 at Peoria Heights High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 16, Glasford Illini Bluffs faced off against Lewistown and Peoria Heights took on Havana on January 17 at Peoria Heights High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.