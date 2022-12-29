Glasford Illini Bluffs' convoy passes Biggsville West Central 48-30

Glasford Illini Bluffs handed Biggsville West Central a tough 48-30 loss during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Glasford Illini Bluffs and Biggsville West Central faced off on December 18, 2021 at Glasford Illini Bluffs High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 19, Glasford Illini Bluffs squared off with Princeville in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.