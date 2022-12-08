Gillespie triggers avalanche over Piasa Southwestern 58-27

Gillespie scored early and often to roll over Piasa Southwestern 58-27 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 8.
Last season, Piasa Southwestern and Gillespie squared off with January 26, 2022 at Piasa Southwestern High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
