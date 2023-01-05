Gillespie severs Litchfield's hopes 43-33

Playing with a winning hand, Gillespie trumped Litchfield 43-33 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The last time Gillespie and Litchfield played in a 44-27 game on December 13, 2021. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 26, Litchfield faced off against Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central and Gillespie took on Nokomis on December 28 at Nokomis High School. For results, click here.
