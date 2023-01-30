Gillespie proves to be too much for Kincaid South Fork 58-44

Gillespie grabbed a 58-44 victory at the expense of Kincaid South Fork in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 24, Gillespie faced off against Lebanon . For more, click here. Kincaid South Fork took on Macon Meridian on January 17 at Macon Meridian High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.