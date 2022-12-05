Gillespie holds off Auburn 55-51

Gillespie didn't flinch, finally repelling Auburn 55-51 at Gillespie High on December 5 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The last time Auburn and Gillespie played in a 47-43 game on January 24, 2022. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.