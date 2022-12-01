Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley mauls Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland in strong effort 63-33

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland 63-33 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High on December 1 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland squared off with December 4, 2021 at Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland Co-op last season. For a full recap, click here.
