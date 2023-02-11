Georgetown-Ridge Farm's river of points eventually washed away Chrisman in a 47-24 cavalcade in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 11.

The last time Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Chrisman played in a 42-15 game on January 24, 2022. For results, click here.

Recently on February 6, Georgetown-Ridge Farm squared off with Hoopeston in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

