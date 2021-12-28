 Skip to main content
Geneseo survives taut tilt with Springfield 51-48

Geneseo broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Springfield 51-48 in Illinois girls basketball action on December 28.

Recently on December 17 , Springfield squared up on Decatur MacArthur in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

The Senators started on steady ground by forging a 22-17 lead over the Maple Leafs at the end of the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 24-24 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The Maple Leafs broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 51-48 lead over the Senators.

