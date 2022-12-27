Geneseo snatches victory over Normal West 49-40

Geneseo walked the high-wire before edging Normal West 49-40 on December 27 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The start wasn't the problem for Normal West, as it began with a 15-10 edge over Geneseo through the end of the first quarter.
The Maple Leafs kept a 25-21 half margin at the Wildcats' expense.
Geneseo darted to a 38-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Maple Leafs held on with a 11-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.
