Geneseo snatches victory over Normal West 49-40

Geneseo walked the high-wire before edging Normal West 49-40 on December 27 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The start wasn't the problem for Normal West, as it began with a 15-10 edge over Geneseo through the end of the first quarter.

The Maple Leafs kept a 25-21 half margin at the Wildcats' expense.

Geneseo darted to a 38-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Maple Leafs held on with a 11-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Geneseo and Normal West faced off on December 27, 2021 at Geneseo High School. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 17, Normal West squared off with Peoria Notre Dame in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

