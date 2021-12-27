Geneseo mauls Normal Community West in strong showing 67-42

 Skip to main content
Geneseo dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 67-42 victory over Normal Community West at Geneseo High on December 27 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Geneseo jumped in front of Normal Community West 19-9 to begin the second quarter.

Geneseo's offense jumped to a 31-20 lead over Normal Community West at the half.

The Maple Leafs' determination showed as they carried a 67-42 lead into the fourth quarter.

