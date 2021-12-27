Geneseo mauls Normal Community West in strong showing 67-42

Geneseo dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 67-42 victory over Normal Community West at Geneseo High on December 27 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Geneseo jumped in front of Normal Community West 19-9 to begin the second quarter.

Geneseo's offense jumped to a 31-20 lead over Normal Community West at the half.

The Maple Leafs' determination showed as they carried a 67-42 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.