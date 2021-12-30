Geneseo has something to talk about outlasting Washington in overtime 52-49

Bonus basketball saw Geneseo use the overtime to top Washington 52-49 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 30.

The Panthers showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-7 advantage over the Maple Leafs as the first quarter ended.

The Panthers came from behind to grab the advantage 20-17 at halftime over the Maple Leafs.

Washington enjoyed a 37-34 lead over Geneseo to start the fourth quarter.

The Maple Leafs' train of momentum chugged along the first overtime-period tracks with a 9-6 points differential.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.