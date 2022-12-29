Geneseo dances past Morton 44-34

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Geneseo prevailed over Morton 44-34 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Geneseo drew first blood by forging a 15-6 margin over Morton after the first quarter.
The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Potters fought to 21-16.
Geneseo moved to a 29-22 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Maple Leafs put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Potters 15-12 in the last stanza.
Last season, Geneseo and Morton faced off on December 29, 2021 at Morton High School. For a full recap, click here.
