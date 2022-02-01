Galesburg triumphs in strong showing over Canton 46-24

Canton had no answers as Galesburg roared to a 46-24 victory at Canton High on February 1 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The Silver Streaks opened with a 13-5 advantage over the Little Giants through the first quarter.
Galesburg opened a gross 29-13 gap over Canton at the intermission.
The Silver Streaks thundered over the Little Giants when the fourth quarter began 44-13.
In recent action on January 27, Canton faced off against Pekin and Galesburg took on Morton on January 22 at Galesburg High School. For more, click here.
