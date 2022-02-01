 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Galesburg triumphs in strong showing over Canton 46-24

  • 0

Canton had no answers as Galesburg roared to a 46-24 victory at Canton High on February 1 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The Silver Streaks opened with a 13-5 advantage over the Little Giants through the first quarter.

Galesburg opened a gross 29-13 gap over Canton at the intermission.

The Silver Streaks thundered over the Little Giants when the fourth quarter began 44-13.

In recent action on January 27, Canton faced off against Pekin and Galesburg took on Morton on January 22 at Galesburg High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Matt Eberflus sets tone for the Bears

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News