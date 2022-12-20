 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Galesburg pushes over Pekin 60-49

Galesburg put together a victorious gameplan to stop Pekin 60-49 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for Pekin, as it began with a 15-9 edge over Galesburg through the end of the first quarter.

The Silver Streaks' offense jumped in front for a 31-21 lead over the Dragons at the half.

Galesburg moved to a 42-31 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 60-49.

