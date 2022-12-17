 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Galesburg produces precision performance against Bloomington 59-29

Galesburg scored early and often to roll over Bloomington 59-29 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 17.

Galesburg opened with a 15-7 advantage over Bloomington through the first quarter.

The Silver Streaks' shooting stormed in front for a 32-13 lead over the Purple Raiders at halftime.

Galesburg breathed fire to a 49-23 lead heading into the final quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Silver Streaks, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 10-6 final quarter, too.

Last season, Galesburg and Bloomington faced off on December 18, 2021 at Galesburg High School. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 12, Bloomington squared off with Peoria Notre Dame in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

