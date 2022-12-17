Galesburg produces precision performance against Bloomington 59-29

Galesburg scored early and often to roll over Bloomington 59-29 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 17.

Galesburg opened with a 15-7 advantage over Bloomington through the first quarter.

The Silver Streaks' shooting stormed in front for a 32-13 lead over the Purple Raiders at halftime.

Galesburg breathed fire to a 49-23 lead heading into the final quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Silver Streaks, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 10-6 final quarter, too.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.