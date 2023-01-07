Galesburg paints near-perfect picture in win over Peoria Manual 76-44

Galesburg earned its community's accolades after a 76-44 win over Peoria Manual in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 29, Galesburg faced off against Mahomet-Seymour and Peoria Manual took on Decatur MacArthur on December 28 at Peoria Manual High School. Click here for a recap.
