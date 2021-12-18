Galesburg imposes its will on Bloomington 62-39

 Skip to main content
Bloomington had no answers as Galesburg roared to a 62-39 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 18.

Galesburg made the first move by forging a 13-10 margin over Bloomington after the first quarter.

Galesburg's shooting moved to a 31-19 lead over Bloomington at the half.

Galesburg's domination showed as it carried a 49-25 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on December 11 , Bloomington squared up on Champaign Central in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

