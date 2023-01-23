 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Galesburg collects victory over Canton 61-47

Galesburg pushed past Canton for a 61-47 win in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Galesburg and Canton squared off with February 1, 2022 at Canton High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 14, Canton faced off against Morton. For results, click here.

