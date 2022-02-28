Galena pulls python act on Chicago Hope 55-25

Chicago Hope had no answers as Galena roared to a 55-25 victory on February 28 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Galena broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 46-19 lead over Chicago Hope.

