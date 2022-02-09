 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Flexing muscle: Wilmette Regina Dominican rolls over Chicago U-High 54-28

  • 0

Wilmette Regina Dominican's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Chicago U-High during a 54-28 blowout on February 9 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 26, Chicago U-High faced off against Lake Forest Woodlands Academy of Sacred Heart and Wilmette Regina Dominican took on Chicago St Francis de Sales on January 29 at Wilmette Regina Dominican High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Finding the Bears Justin Fields'  backup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News