Flexing muscle: Terre Haute South Vigo tightens grip on Charleston 58-14

Terre Haute South Vigo flexed its muscle and floored Charleston 58-14 in Illinois girls basketball action on January 17.
Last season, Terre Haute South Vigo and Charleston faced off on January 18, 2022 at Terre Haute South Vigo High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.