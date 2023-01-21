Flexing muscle: River Forest Trinity tightens grip on Chicago Northside College 51-22

River Forest Trinity's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Chicago Northside College 51-22 in Illinois girls basketball action on January 21.
In recent action on January 16, River Forest Trinity faced off against Chicago Butler and Chicago Northside College took on Chicago Whitney Young on January 17 at Chicago Whitney Young High School. For more, click here.
