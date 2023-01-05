Flexing muscle: Pana tightens grip on Piasa Southwestern 57-12

Pana dismissed Piasa Southwestern by a 57-12 count in Illinois girls basketball on January 5.
Last season, Pana and Piasa Southwestern squared off with February 10, 2022 at Piasa Southwestern High School last season.
