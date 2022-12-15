 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Flexing muscle: Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley tightens grip on Farmer City Blue Ridge 55-26

  • 0

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's performance in a 55-26 destruction of Farmer City Blue Ridge on December 15 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Last season, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Farmer City Blue Ridge squared off with December 16, 2021 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 5, Farmer City Blue Ridge faced off against Arcola and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on LeRoy on December 8 at LeRoy High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Clinton manhandles Heyworth 58-24

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Clinton broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 58-24 explosion on Heyworth in …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News