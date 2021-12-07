Flexing muscle: Chicago Rickover Naval rolls over Chicago Douglass 48-2

Chicago Rickover Naval showered the scoreboard with points to drown Chicago Douglass 48-2 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 2, Chicago Rickover Naval faced off against Chicago Phoenix Military and Chicago Douglass took on Chicago Disney II Magnet on December 2 at Chicago Douglass Academy High School. For more, click here.
