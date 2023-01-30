Flexing muscle: Chicago Payton tightens grip on Chicago Senn 55-13

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Payton put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Chicago Senn for a 55-13 victory in Illinois girls basketball action on January 30.

In recent action on January 25, Chicago Payton faced off against Lombard Montini . For results, click here. Chicago Senn took on Chicago Rickover Naval on January 24 at Chicago Senn High School. For a full recap, click here.

