Chicago Payton unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Chicago Kennedy 63-23 Tuesday in Illinois girls basketball on February 14.

In recent action on February 4, Chicago Payton faced off against Winnetka North Shore Country Day. Chicago Kennedy took on Chicago Whitney Young on January 31 at Chicago Whitney Young High School.

