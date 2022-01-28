Flexing muscle: Chicago Payton College Prep rolls over Chicago Brooks College Prep 69-35

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Chicago Payton College Prep broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 69-35 explosion on Chicago Brooks College Prep in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 28.
In recent action on January 19, Chicago Brooks College Prep faced off against Chicago Perspectives Co-Op and Chicago Payton College Prep took on Chicago Northside College on January 18 at Chicago Northside College Preparatory High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
