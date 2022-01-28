Flexing muscle: Chicago Orr rolls over Chicago Clark 63-30

Chicago Orr rolled past Chicago Clark for a comfortable 63-30 victory during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 20, Chicago Orr faced off against Chicago Crane and Chicago Clark took on Chicago Amundsen on January 19 at Chicago Amundsen High School. For more, click here.
