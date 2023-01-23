 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Flexing muscle: Chicago Kenwood tightens grip on Chicago Perspectives Co-Op 75-27

  • 0

Chicago Kenwood offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Chicago Perspectives Co-Op during this 75-27 victory on January 23 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

In recent action on January 18, Chicago Kenwood faced off against Chicago Simeon and Chicago Perspectives Co-Op took on Chicago Morgan Park on January 11 at Chicago Morgan Park High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Breakdancing will soon be an Olympic sport

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News