 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Flexing muscle: Chicago Juarez tightens grip on Chicago Acero Soto 50-24

  • 0

Chicago Juarez played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Chicago Acero Soto during a 50-24 beating during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

In recent action on December 15, Chicago Juarez faced off against Chicago South Shore and Chicago Acero Soto took on Chicago Air Force on December 14 at Chicago Acero Soto School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News