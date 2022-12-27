Flexing muscle: Chicago Juarez tightens grip on Chicago Acero Soto 50-24

Chicago Juarez played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Chicago Acero Soto during a 50-24 beating during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 15, Chicago Juarez faced off against Chicago South Shore and Chicago Acero Soto took on Chicago Air Force on December 14 at Chicago Acero Soto School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
