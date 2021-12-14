Flexing muscle: Chicago Hyde Park rolls over Chicago Corliss 77-55

 Skip to main content
Chicago Hyde Park controlled the action to earn a strong 77-55 win against Chicago Corliss in Illinois girls basketball action on December 14.

In recent action on December 3, Chicago Corliss faced off against Chicago Julian and Chicago Hyde Park took on Chicago Phillips on December 8 at Chicago Hyde Park Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

